Bobrisky Bags Best Female Dressed At Movie Premiere

Controversial socialite and transgender, Bobrisky has stirred reactions online as he receives a one million naira cheque for being the Best Dressed Female at the ‘Beast of Two Worlds’ movie premiere.

In the viral video sighted by New Telegraph, it could be seen that popular movie star and producer, Femi Adebayo gave Bobrisky the title of Best Dressed Female at the movie premiere, among other elegantly attired female celebrities.

He was later given a cheque of one million naira at the event to commemorate the award.

Bobrisky‘s awards have garnered reactions on social media with many asking how he managed to appropriate an award meant for females for himself.

Check out some reactions;

FS Yusuf said: “The title is “beast of two worlds” so what do you expect”

Tessi stated: “Bobrisky being addressed as best dressed female at the Beast of Two Worlds movie premiere made everything a joke.”

Lifeofadefiniton wrote: “Imagine a transgender winning awards over the original gender”

TopBoi noted: “Yeah we accept he’s trans but tbh she dresses better than those mumu female actors”

Phil Dubem asked: “You give a best dressed female price to a male? Nah women I pity Sha”

Dobi penned: “Na Man they announce that thing oo. Some people no get shame abeg”

Dy Baby asserted: “We are done for in this country sha”

Watch Video Below: