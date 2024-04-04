Bobrisky Arrested, Detained By EFCC

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.

New Telegraph reports that Bobrisky was arrested at Pinnock Estate in Lagos State on Wednesday afternoon, April 3, and detained in the Lagos command office of the EFCC.

However, the spokesperson of the Commission, Dele Oyewale who confirmed Bobrisky’s arrests said he was arrested for currency mutilation and abuse of the Naira.

He added that Bobrisky would soon be charged to court.

He said, “He is with us. We arrested him over currency mutilation and abuse of the Naira. He is in our facility in Lagos state.”