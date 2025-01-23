Bobrisky Announces Wedding Plans, Location, Aso Ebi Prices

Share

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has announced his plans to tie the knot, revealing details of the wedding location and Aso Ebi prices.

Taking to his Instagram page in a post, Bobrisky shared insight on the wedding preparations, noting that Aso Ebi for females will cost ₦2 million, while the men’s cap is priced at ₦1 million.

The seld-acclaimed rich Mummy of Lagos revealed the locations for different wedding events, including the introduction, engagement, white wedding, and honeymoon.

The post read: “My wedding is gonna be a bomb. Female Aso Ebi: ₦2 million; Men’s cap: ₦1 million.”

Wedding details include: 1) Introduction – Nigeria 2) Engagement – London 3) White Wedding – USA 4) Honeymoon – Greece Note: “Broke asses are not invited, please.” As the announcement gained attention online, many concerned individuals flooded the comment section, sharing their thoughts. See some reactions below: @apostlekingjohn: “Well. I wish him a happy married life in advance… God will really be busy on judgement day. unless he will use automated means to dispatch people to their destinations.” @OmoniyiMrbaby: “Everybody for 9ja don forgets about this one..no forget say na two genders dey US now.. hand go soon touch you for where you dey as yankee don change pattern for una.” @Rae_Bryan112: “LOL Which usa is he thinks of doing the wedding lol cos I Believe they only Recognize 2 gender now lol make she dey deceive himself.” @iSam_son: “White wedding for which USA? United States of Abia Abi.” @ChuksClassie: “So SHIM wants to wed in the US. Donald Trump’s number 1 scapegoat.” @kene_Valentine: “Y’all are continuously blowing his trumpet for him. The internet is really a wild place, for real.” See post below;

