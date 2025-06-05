Bobrisky Announces Change Of Name

Share

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has changed his old name as he announces a new feminine name.

According to him, he should no longer be addressed as Idris, but Afolashade.

Taking to his social media page, he revealed that his new name is Afolashade Amope Okuneye.

He wrote: “ My new name is Afolashade amope Okuneye.”

Reaction trailing this posts;

wezma01 said: “Werey nie seh Idris!”

officialomoborty wrote: “WHO rechristened you? Ojo wo ni ikomo bayi? ”

morenikejialayo said; “Aunt Amope mi should I send my account”

am_djshegzzeey wrote: “Afolashade Amope Okuneye. A.K.A Mummy Of Lagos ”

classicbukolami remarked: “Oruko to ba Wu Omo, lo ma je leyin odi…. Welcome anty folasade ”

coxdawayao wrote: “FOLOSHADE MCHEMSHO KWENYE NDIZI ”

samiblings_official wrote: “Idrishade ”

tolus_tools wrote: “First time I will be commenting on Bob’s Post. This one funny die

star_adex__ remarked: “Ahh lobatan when idris turn himself to folasade otisofo aye”

