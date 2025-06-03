Bobrisky Addresses Ladies Sliding Into His DM

Share

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has warned ladies to leave him alone, lamenting over the number of female admirers sliding into his DM.

Bobrisky took to his social media page to lament over the large number of female crushes he has.

According to him, his DM is filled with too many ladies who are making their intentions known to him.

He noted that he is only interested in men, and not ladies.

He further maintained that he can only be friends with ladies, and nothing further than that.

He said: I don’t do girls, so many of you are in my dm. I too love Gbola. I will pick gbola over my own life. We can be strictly friends but nothing more…”

Reaction trailing this posts:

portablebaeby said: “Na una dey give this guy chance if you get mind come Sango Ota”

happiokos_comedy remarked: “Bloggers are part of the problems we have in this country ”

moziano_movenchy commented: “I pour you spit tueeeeeee”

johnjoy295 noted: “Make dem arrest this werey abeg he don too spoil a lot of young boys with him werey things and I also blame bloggers for posting the foôl”

