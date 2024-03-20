Bobrisky Addresses Being Called Crossdresser

Bobrisky noted that he can no longer be referred to as a crossdresser since he has undergone surgery to remove his genitals and now has a female organ.

He maintained that he should be referred to as a trans woman from henceforth.

He wrote, “Now let me school you Instablog, a cross-dresser is a man who hasn’t done any surgeries yet, a man associating himself with alot of women’s dresses, hair, makeup etc…

“TRANSGENDER: trans are men who have done almost all the surgery to become a WOMAN. They have physically done almost all d surgeries, on their boobs, face, hairline, body etc..but still have their pim pim there £4, In some cases many want to leave it there cos they want it that way.

“TRANS WOMEN: A trans woman (short for a transgender woman) is a woman who was assigned male at birth. Trans women have a female gender identity and may experience gender dysphoria (distress brought upon by the discrepancy between a person’s gender identity and the sex assigned at birth).

“Gender dysphoria may be treated with gender-affirming care. In other words, trans women don’t have their pim pim anymore, they are now women. That’s who is bob. Hope you learned Instablog”

