Bobo Foods Unveils ‘Bobo 100’ Fruit Milk To Celebrate Children’s Day

In a colourful celebration marking Children’s Day, Bobo Foods & Beverages Limited, a leading producer of fruit milk products in Nigeria, officially launched its newest offering — the Bobo 100 fruit milk — at a festive event held in Lagos.

The event brought together hundreds of school children, educators, and stakeholders, reflecting the brand’s continued commitment to nourishing the next generation while keeping pace with modern tastes and lifestyle trends.

The Bobo 100 fruit milk, described by the company as “more than just a beverage,” is tailored for Nigeria’s vibrant and youthful population.

Sleek in packaging and rich in taste, the drink aims to integrate seamlessly into children’s everyday lives — from school lunchboxes and playdates to celebratory events and beyond.

At the heart of Bobo 100’s innovation is its formulation. Speaking at the launch, Ikechukwu Ibenero, Brand Manager at Bobo Foods and Beverages, highlighted a key ingredient — DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid), known for supporting brain development in children.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the Bobo 100 on such a meaningful day — May 27, Children’s Day,” Ibenero said. He added: “Our goal is to support the mental development of our children with every bottle.

This is not just a product; it’s an investment in the future of Nigeria.” The event featured performances, games, and interactive sessions with school children, reinforcing the family-centric ethos of the Bobo brand.

Vanessa Jones, the brand ambassador for Bobo Foods, emphasized the brand’s enduring role in child development through its wide array of nutritional products. “Bobo has remained a dependable partner in the healthy growth of Nigerian children.

Their values of excellence, trust, and quality are reflected in every product they roll out,” she stated.

