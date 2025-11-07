Bobjoszilla Champions Afrobeats Renaissance With HP Zendo’s New EP

The Afrobeats scene continues to witness a new wave of innovation, and at the forefront of this movement is Aigboje Joseph Ayodele, widely known as Bobjoszilla Okaku 2 of Ikhin, the founder and creative force behind Only God Music.

His label has just released one of the most exciting Afrobeats projects of the year, “Give Am Belle”, a vibrant new EP by the fast-rising artist HP Zendo.

The “Give Am Belle” EP is a dynamic blend of rhythm, storytelling, and street-inspired sound, showcasing HP Zendo’s raw talent and the label’s commitment to originality and structure. Each track reflects the label’s philosophy of merging authenticity with quality production, offering fans a body of work that is both danceable and deeply relatable.

The EP explores themes of love, ambition, hustle, and everyday life, elements that resonate deeply with Afrobeats audiences both at home and abroad.

Under Bobjoszilla’s guidance, Only God Music has quickly grown into a trusted home for rising stars, blending faith-based principles with business discipline to build careers that last.

“Give Am Belle” represents more than just another release; it’s a statement of intent, showing the label’s vision to compete on a continental and global scale.

Speaking on the project, Bobjoszilla described it as “a milestone for Only God Music and a showcase of how far raw Nigerian talent can go when given proper structure and belief.”

Headquartered in Lagos with expanding operations across Nigeria and Ghana, Only God Music continues to distinguish itself through artist development, strategic partnerships, and strong digital presence.

The label’s influence is steadily growing across West Africa, earning it recognition as a movement that prioritises substance over hype.

Beyond his work in music, Aigboje Joseph Ayodele is an accomplished Computer Engineer, technology expert, and serial entrepreneur. His ventures span the ICT industry, with thriving branches across Nigeria and Ghana providing digital solutions and training to young innovators.

He also leads Camel Apartments, a reputable real estate brand with luxury developments in Auchi, Abuja, and Lagos, combining design excellence with community-driven values.

A man of faith and purpose, Bobjoszilla has also earned respect for his philanthropy and passion for youth empowerment. Through various scholarship schemes and outreach programs, he continues to invest in education and grassroots development, reflecting his belief that success is measured not just in achievements but in impact.

Now, with the release of “Give Am Belle”, Only God Music cements its position as a powerhouse for new talent in Afrobeats. The project’s early buzz on streaming platforms and social media highlights the growing influence of both the label and its artists. Critics have praised the EP for its seamless production, catchy songwriting, and bold representation of the modern Afrobeats sound.

As Bobjoszilla continues to expand the reach of Only God Music across Africa and beyond, one thing is certain: his vision for the future of Afrobeats is as ambitious as it is inspiring.

With “Give Am Belle,” HP Zendo steps into the spotlight, and Bobjoszilla proves once again that Only God Music is not just a label, but a movement redefining what it means to believe, create, and succeed in African music.