Bobi Wine’s Documentary Bags Oscar Nomination

A documentary showcasing the opposition campaign waged by Ugandan singer- turned-politician, Bobi Wine, against the regime of President Yoweri Museveni has been nominated for an Oscar award.

‘Bobi Wine: The People’s President’ is nominated for the best documentary feature film alongside four other documentaries, including Tunisian documentary ‘Four Daughters’.

“It is such a humbling moment to see the Ugandan story make it to the Academy Awards – the most prestigious and significant awards in the world,” Bobi Wine said on X. “Today the fight for democracy in Uganda and around the world lives on.

Thank you for this recognition!” Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, lost to President Museveni in the 2021 presidential elections, reports the BBC. Allegations that the vote was manipulated led to countrywide protests by opposition supporters.