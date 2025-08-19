Boat Mishap: Sokoto Govt Deploys 20 Outboard Machines To Riverine Communities

The Sokoto State Government has announced plans to distribute 20 outboard machines to six riverine communities as part of measures to prevent future boat accidents across the state.

The beneficiary local government areas are Goronyo, Isa, Sabon Birni, Wamakko, Shagari, and Kware.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir, disclosed this during a sympathy visit to the site of a recent wooden boat mishap that led to the disappearance of 46 passengers in the Kojiyo River, Goronyo Local Government Area.

Gobir said the government had already taken delivery of the machines and would distribute them immediately to enhance safety and reduce the frequency of boat mishaps. He added that the visit was on behalf of Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, assuring residents that the government remains committed to completing the ongoing road and bridge project leading to the affected area.

The Deputy Governor also announced a donation of ₦20 million and 100 bags of grains to support victims and their families.

Praying for the safe recovery of those still missing, he expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of Goronyo Council, Engineer Zubairu Yari, explained that the accident occurred on Saturday at about 1:30 p.m. when the ill-fated wooden boat carrying 50 passengers and nine motorcycles capsized due to overloading and rough winds.

According to him, only four people were rescued, while six motorcycles were recovered as of the time of the Deputy Governor’s visit. Local divers are still searching for the missing passengers.

Yari noted that fishermen and water guards in Silame and Argungu have been alerted to assist with rescue efforts.

The Head of Operations of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Sokoto, Officer Shehu Aliyu Kafin-Daji, confirmed that his team promptly responded to the scene on the first day of the incident. He added that search efforts would continue for 24 hours before transitioning to recovery mode, noting that survivors are rarely found after that timeframe.