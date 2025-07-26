Boat Mishap: Several Traders Feared Dead In Niger

An unspecified number of traders are feared dead following a boat mishap near Zumba in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when a wooden passenger boat carrying about 100 people struck a submerged tree trunk and capsized.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Ibrahim Husseini, said rescue teams were en route to the scene.

“Our men are on their way there,” he stated. “It’s a remote location with difficult terrain, but the search and rescue operation is ongoing.”

Preliminary reports suggest that most of the victims were women and children. The ill-fated boat was reportedly ferrying passengers and goods from Guni, a riverside community in Munya Local Government Area, to the popular Saturday market in Zumba when the accident occurred around 2:30 p.m.

A local source told Saturday Telegraph that the boat capsized barely ten minutes after departure.

“It hit a tree trunk beneath the water, broke apart, and the passengers were swept away by the strong current,” the source said.

While the exact number of casualties has yet to be confirmed, the source noted that both human lives and property were lost in the incident.

NSEMA has assured the public that search and rescue efforts, involving local divers and emergency personnel, are ongoing to recover bodies and search for possible survivors.