Boat Mishap: Niger Govt Presents Five Metal Boats To Communities

Share

As part of efforts to curb the incessant boat mishaps in parts of Niger State, the Governor Umaru Bago-led government has presented five 50-seater metal boats to riverine communities in five Local Government Areas of the state.

It should be recalled that frequent boat accidents have occurred in the state claiming numerous lives.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Digital Media and Strategy, Abdulberqy Ebbo disclosed on his X handle @Nupenchi_, that the Niger State Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA) delivered the boats as part of Governor Umaru Bago’s initiative to ensure safer inland water transportation, support agricultural activities, and enhance the safety of residents.

After the presentation in the Wuya community of the Gbako local government area, the General Manager of CSDA, Aisha Abdulkadir explained that the communities requested this intervention due to the dangers posed by the wooden boats previously used, which were prone to damage and not durable on water.

According to Ebbo, during the handover of the operational code to the local government chairmen, Commissioner for Transport Hadiza Kuta highlighted the importance of enforcing water travel regulations and warned that violators would face prosecution.

Some of the benefiting community representatives in their separate remarks, appreciated Governor Mohammed Umar Bago’s foresight aimed at curbing future boat mishaps in the state.

It could be recalled that recently over one hundred people from the state died in a dastardly boat mishap at the Gbajibo community in Mokwa local government area of Niger state hence government intervention and proactiveness to prevent further reoccurrence.

Share

Please follow and like us: