Boat Mishap: LP Calls For Stronger Waterways Legislations

The Labour Party (LP) has urged the Federal Government and relevant authorities to urgently introduce more robust legislations to regulate the nation’s inland waterways.

Interim National Chairman of the party, Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, in a statement on Thursday, expressed concern over the rising frequency of boat mishaps across the country, describing it as a matter of grave national importance.

She lamented the recent boat accident in Niger State, where nearly 60 lives were lost, calling it “one tragedy too many.”

The incident, which occurred at the Malale riverfront in Borgu Local Government Area, involved about 90 passengers travelling to Dugga for a condolence visit.

“It is deeply unfortunate and heart-wrenching that people on a journey to sympathise with others became victims of a calamity themselves,” Senator Usman said.

She called for “immediate and decisive action” to stem the tide of recurring boat accidents, particularly in Niger State where such tragedies have become frequent.

The LP leader also extended the party’s condolences to the bereaved families, the government and people of Niger State, and Nigerians at large.