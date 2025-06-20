Share

Kwara State Government has received 1,000 life jackets as part of the Federal Government’s efforts to promote safe water travels across riverine communities in Nigeria.

The items are to be distributed across riverine communities in Patigi, Edu, Baruten, Kaiama, and Moro local government areas.

Presenting the items in Ilorin, the state capital, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, said a balance of 2,500 life jackets would be delivered to the State soon.

Oyetola, who was represented by the Director, Maritime Services, Dr. (Mrs) Mercy Ilori, said the initiative is a strategic step to make water transport safer and more reliable for all users, lamenting that boat

mishaps remain recurring and avoidable tragedy in many parts of the country, caused by poor safety practices, especially failure to wear life jackets.

He urged all boat and ferry operators to make safety a priority, adding that wearing a life jacket is a responsibility.

“The Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy is taking practical steps to prevent such losses and ensure that every journey by water is a safe one by using the three core pillars: strict enforcement of the Inland Waterways Transportation Regulations 2023, sustained public education and sensitisation on safety, and provision of life-saving gear, particularly life jackets to waterway users across the country,” the Minister said.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Mamman Saba Jibril, who represented the Governor, implored the benefiting communities and boat operators to ensure that passengers use the jackets regularly.

“We should not keep the jacket at home; we must use it because if we use it, the Ministry will be happy with Kwara. Let me re-emphasize that we should not keep it at home but use it for our safety,” he said.

Prof Jibril commended the President for providing the life jackets and the Ministry for putting in its best to forestall the loss of lives and properties to boat mishaps.

Commissioner of Transportation Aliyu Kora Sabi said the event underscores the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor AbdulRazaq to protecting the lives of the citizens.

“As we all know, life jackets are not just pieces of equipment; they are life-saving devices that can make the difference between life and death.”

The event was attended by Commissioner for Communications Bola Olukoju; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Transport, Ibrahim Orire; representatives of the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA); Directors of Personnel Management (DPMs) for affected local governments; and Chairman, Boat Owners Association, Abdullahi Yakubu.

