Boat Mishap Claims Dozens Of Lives In Kwara

…As Kwara Gov mourns victims

Dozens of people have been feared to have lost their lives, while several others are still missing in a boat mishap that occurred on Monday night in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

New Telegraph gathered that rescue efforts mounted since Monday night in search of possible survivors are still ongoing.

The boat, which also had people from other states on board, was reported to be travelling from Egboti in Niger State en route to Kpada in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin has commiserated with the people of Patigi on the devastating news of the boat mishap in which dozens of people were feared killed and many others still missing.

“The Governor is sad to receive reports of the boat accident involving several people, particularly residents of Ebu, Dzakan, Kpada, Kuchalu, and Sampi — all in Patigi,” the statement said.

“The Governor sends his heartfelt condolences to the people of these communities and those from other states. He prays to Almighty Allah to repose the souls of the victims.

“The Governor, meanwhile, continues to monitor the rescue efforts already mounted since Monday night in search of possible survivors.

“He commends the alertness of the Etsu Patigi His Royal Highness Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II and other local government authorities for the efforts to save as many people as possible who may have survived the mishap.”