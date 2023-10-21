Boat Mishap: 143 Escape Death As Two Children Drown In Niger

No fewer than one hundred and forty-three persons on Friday escaped death following a boat mishap in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger state.

In the incident that occurred at about 6 pm, two children were confirmed dead by the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA).

In a statement by the overseeing Director General, NSEMA, Garba Salihu, two other persons sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.

According to the DG, “NSEMA received a report of a boat mishap that claimed two children’s lives leaving two other persons injured in Katcha LGA.

“The incident occurred when a boat engine caught up with fire due to mechanical failure and inflamed a jerry can of petrol stored inside it.

Salihu stated that the one hundred and forty-five occupants are from indigenes of the Danbo community in Kogi state, and were on their way back from Katcha market when the incident occurred.

Furthermore, he said, so far, one corpse has been recovered while a search is still ongoing for the second child.