Boat Accident: Sokoto Govt Confirms 41 Survivours, Five Missing, Four Dead

The Sokoto State Government has confirmed the death of four passengers in a boat accident that occurred at Kojiyo village, Goronyo Local Government Area of the state.

New Telegraph recalls that the incident occurred along the Sokoto Rima River when the boat conveying the passengers capsized around 1:00 pm on Sunday.

Similarly, five passengers have been declared missing, while 41 others were successfully rescued.

This confirmation follows a thorough search and fact-finding exercise jointly carried out by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and the Goronyo Local Government Council, according to a statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, Director-General, Media and Publicity.

It is worth recalling that soon after the news of the incident broke, a delegation from the Sokoto State Government, led by Deputy Governor Hon. Idris Muhammed Gobir, visited the area to console the people of Goronyo LGA and the bereaved families.

During the visit, the Deputy Governor announced a donation of ₦20 million, 100 bags of food items, as well as 20 motorised boats and life jackets to be distributed by the State Government for use by riverine communities across the state, with two allocated to the Goronyo Local Government Area.

The gesture is aimed at safeguarding the lives of passengers who rely on waterways in Goronyo Local Government and its surrounding areas.

The Deputy Governor assured the people of the area and all riverine communities across the state of the government’s determination to continue protecting their lives and property.

He urged the bereaved families to accept the incident as an act of the Almighty Allah and prayed for divine protection against future occurrences.

The delegation also included the Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa; the Chief of Staff, Government House, Sokoto, Aminu Haliru Dikko.

Others are State APC Chairman Isa Saddiq Achida; commissioners; special advisers; senior special assistants to the Governor; and other top government officials.