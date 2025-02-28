Boat Accident: Police Arraign 2 Men For Alleged Negligence In Kogi

Share

The police yesterday arraigned two suspects before a Lokoja Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged conspiracy and negligence leading to a boat accident in Kogi State.

The defendants, Musa Dangana and Yakubu Dangana, both residents of Lokoja, are being tried on charges of alleged conspiracy and negligence.

The prosecutor, Mr Gabriel Otowu, said that Titus Adoga, the Area Manager of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), had on Dec 23, 2024, reported a boat accident to the Commandant of the Nigeria Police Force, Inland Waterways Headquarters.

Otowu further alleged that the defendants jointly own a commercial wooden boat. He alleged that on Nov. 29, 2024, at about 5:45 a.m., the defendants transported 60 passengers from the ICupa area of Lokoja Local Government Area to Kacha Market in Niger State without providing life jackets or considering the weather conditions.

He said that in spite of several warnings against traveling without life jackets, the defendants allegedly failed to exercise due vigilance.

Otowu alleged that during the journey, the boat struck a submerged log, capsized, and resulted in the drowning of 19 out of the 60 passengers. Their bodies were later recovered.

“Police investigation led to the arrest of the defendants, and have they made statements,” he told the court. The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Zakari Useni, applied for the bail of the defendants in accordance with sections 156, 160 and 163 of the Criminal justice Law of Kogi.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdullahi Musa-Mopa, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with a surety each in like sum.

He said the surety, who must reside within the magisterial district, should be a civil servant on Grade Level 14 officer. He, however, adjourned the case to March 20 for further mention.

