Boat Accident: Oyetola Implores NIWA To Enforce Waterways Transportation Code

…Seeks prosecution of offenders

…Commiserates with Kogi Govt, families of victims

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Saturday, implored the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), to strictly enforce its Waterways Transportation Code and prosecute erring offenders.

In a statement by Muhammad Zakari, Head, Press, and Public Relations Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Oyetola assured that the Ministry and the Government of President Bola Tinubu were dedicated to ensuring the safe operation of Nigerian waterways.

According to him, the Federal Government is collaborating with not just the Kogi State Government but all States, and relevant Stakeholders to mitigate the risk of further casualties along the waterways.

While commending the swift response of NIWA and the Kogi State Government that led to the rescue of some survivors, he however, charged NIWA to enforce the compliance of her “Waterways Transportation Code” and charge erring offenders.

Oyetola equally called on boat operators and traditional and community leaders to drive the process of ensuring their communes desist from embarking on boat rides between dusk and dawn, noting that the government alone can not drive this process wholly.

The Minister also commiserated with the Kogi State Government and the families and victims involved in the recent tragic boat accident that occurred in the Kupa Ebbe Village, Kupa South Local Government area of Kogi State, during the early hours of Thursday, November 28, 2024.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones in this unfortunate incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.”

