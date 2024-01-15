Boat Accident: Over 100 Persons Missing In Niger River

No fewer than one hundred persons have been confirmed missing following a boat accident that occurred in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger state.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Ibrahim Hussain and made available to our correspondent, the Director General of the NSEMA, Abdullahi Arah said the incident happened around 2:05 pm on Monday, 15th January 2024.

According to him “We received a report of a boat mishap this afternoon. The boat took off from Dugga Mashaya in Dugga ward of Borgu LGA heading towards Wara market in Kebbi State.

“The passengers are estimated to be around hundred in number including goods, such as grains and sugarcane.”

He added that, no clear information about death and survivors yet as the Agency has swung into action with the Desk officer fielding the office with updates.

Accordingly, the DG added that “search and rescue operations are ongoing by the local divers, NSEMA desk officers, and local government officials are fully on ground”.

He assured me that updates will be forwarded as they are received.