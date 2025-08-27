Boat Accident: Goronyo Reaffirms FG’s Commitment To Waterway Safety

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to improving safety and rescue operations across Nigeria’s waterways following a recent boat accident in Sokoto State, which saw a quick response from rescue agencies.

The Honourable Minister of State for Works, Mohammed Bello Goronyo, Esq., gave this assurance in an interactive meeting with the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Mr Bola Oyebamji, and senior officials of the agency.

The Minister praised NIWA and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for their timely intervention, noting that their coordinated rescue efforts saved several lives and ensured the prompt recovery of victims.

Speaking in a statement issued by Mohammed A. Ahmed, Director, Press and Public Relations, further stated that the rescue efforts in Sokoto demonstrate the importance of synergy between agencies.

He noted that in the previous week, NIWA and NEMA were on-site even before other responders arrived, rescuing passengers and recovering victims.

According to him, this level of dedication illustrates what can be achieved when we work together in unity.

The Minister also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his Renewed Hope Agenda, observing that the administration’s vision and policy direction continue to create a supportive framework for enhanced safety, infrastructure, and service delivery across critical sectors, including water transportation.

In his remarks, NIWA’s Managing Director, Mr. Oyebamji, thanked the Honourable Minister for his leadership and assured that the agency would continue to strengthen its operations to protect lives and improve navigation safety on the waterways.

He announced that the Federal Government is set to receive five new boats in the coming months, including one aluminium and four iron boats designated for deployment, with one of the iron boats going to Sokoto State.

The NIWA Managing Director also revealed that immediate measures are being implemented to clear water hyacinth that obstructs free movement on the waterways in the region.

Additionally, arrangements have been finalised for distributing life jackets to riverine communities in the coming weeks.

Reaffirming the Government’s commitment, Minister Goronyo emphasised that such engagements should be sustained as an ongoing platform for collaboration rather than a “one-off meeting.”

He underscored that the Federal Government remains fully dedicated to providing the necessary infrastructure, equipment, and policies to prevent casualties and ensure safe, efficient, and secure inland water transport across the nation.