Boat Accident Claims 27 Lives In Kwara

Barely seven months after a devastating boat accident claimed the lives of over 100 villagers in Gwajibo community, Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, another boat tragedy has occurred, resulting in the death of at least 27 people.

The victims were reportedly returning from a market trip in Niger State when the incident occurred at night, three days ago.

According to an eyewitness who also survived the accident, the tragedy was caused by overloading, though the exact number of passengers on board could not be confirmed.

Chairman of Kaiama Local Government Area, Abdullahi Danladi, who led a government delegation to commiserate with the bereaved families, expressed deep sorrow over the recurring loss of lives due to boat mishaps. He vowed that the government would no longer tolerate such avoidable tragedies.

Danladi announced that a committee would be set up to enforce safety measures on waterways, including mandatory use of life jackets and a ban on night travel.

Also speaking, the Emir of Kaiama, Alhaji Muazu Umar, emphasized the need for increased public enlightenment.

He said efforts would be intensified to ensure that both passengers and boat operators comply with established safety standards to prevent future occurrences.

