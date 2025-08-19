Boat Accident: 40 Still Missing In Sokoto Incident — NEMA

Rescue operations are underway to search for over 40 persons in Kwakwazo town, Goronyo Local Government Area, Sokoto State, after a boat conveying villagers to Girongo market capsized on Sunday.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the incident, stating that the tragic boat accident occurred on Sunday. So far, 10 individuals have been rescued, while over 40 passengers remain unaccounted for.

Zubaida Umar, Director-General of NEMA, stated that the agency swiftly deployed its response team to the scene and is coordinating closely with local authorities, divers, and other emergency responders to escalate the search and rescue operations.

According to her, NEMA is committed to supporting affected families and promised regular updates as the situation develops. He noted that this tragic incident highlights the persistent risks associated with waterway travel in Nigeria’s riverine regions, including overloading, substandard safety practices, and insufficient regulation, which continue to endanger lives.