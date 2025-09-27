Boarding Schools As Breeding Ground For Vices

Incidence of students smoking, drinking in a school negative mirror of our society –Anyanwu

It goes against core values, behavioral standards within educational system –Lagos Commissioner

Last week, a disturbing viral video, in which some students were seen drinking and smoking excessively, has once again placed ethical discussion within secondary schools on the front burner. Isioma Madike, who has been following the story, reports.

The recent viral video, which showed some students of a private secondary school in Lagos drinking and smoking excessively, has got some parents and educationists talking, with many condemning the action strongly. Parents and educators alike expressed disappointment and questioned how such acts could take place in a boarding school that supposedly has house masters.

There have been others like last week’s incident in Ikorodu, also in Lagos State and in Ogun State too. Nigerians who saw the videos are worried for the future of Nigerian youths, asking if schools are indeed imparting the needed knowledge for the youth expected to lead the nation beyond the 21st century.

An Associate professor and Head of Department, Theatre Arts at the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Dr Chukwuma Anyanwu, told this reporter that the deplorable state of affairs in Nigeria’s secondary schools, even in primary schools, is quite worrisome.

He, however, said that all hands must be on deck if such misbehaviours in junior schools must be nipped in the bud. Anyanwu quoted an Igbo proverb to drive home his point, saying that whoever sees ‘a fowl scattering faeces with its legs should drive it away because nobody knows whose lot it’d be to eat those same legs’.

He emphasised that discipline, especially children’s discipline is a responsibility for all, not the government alone, not the teachers or the parents but everyone’s. It’s a call to duty, he added, saying it begins with the government treating education and educators with some respect.

He stated: “Well, it’s a very sad situation, which is partially a reflection of not only the sad situation in our educational system but also a negative mirror of our nation and society. Before now, boarding schools used to be coveted.

“I’m a product of a boarding school and the discipline there endures through a lifetime in most cases. So, for me the video or videos say much about the moral relapse in the country in general.

“Usually, the control hierarchy in a school system begins with the government and the Ministry of Education going down to the principals and prefects.

“Now, the issue on ground is directly within the purview of the school principal, his/her teachers and prefects. It doesn’t matter if it’s a private or public school; there is usually a line of discipline.

“But again, some of the people placed in positions of authority turn around to be the culprits or simply look away. Most teachers do not give a heck anymore because of poor remuneration. Why should I stress myself and all that?

“So, it’s important to ensure that those responsible for discipline are themselves relatively above board in discipline.

“To achieve this, they have to have strict instructions on discipline in order to administer it. Again, this is where parental and societal complicity come in: parents, especially the well-off, do not want their children and wards to be disciplined and some disciplinary measures include flogging and sundry punishments.

“Some parents have fought teachers on this account. So, how would you deliberately court trouble when those who should encourage you are against you? Certainly, parents are complicit to a large extent.

“In the first instance, illicit or hard drugs are not cheap and some guilty students when proper research is done may be children of the nouveau riche which exposes them to money. Unfortunately, the children now have access to money without recourse to their parents as a consequence of peer group exposure to things like cybercrimes.

“These are situations which do not augur well for discipline. So, parents are guilty, teachers are culpable and the government is complicit because the political class makes laws that they do not comply with, especially when they are affected, from the local government councilor to the big politicians in Abuja and elsewhere; one law doesn’t not cover all.

“Should boarding schools be banned? Has politics been banned because of corruption? Boarding schools like any other institutions need men and women, even youths who are responsible and relatively above board.

“When a man is not economically strong, he’s prone to temptations, his disciplinary authority is whittled down and his integrity is compromised to the point of his not being proud of himself.”

An educationist, Raphael Aterogho, who described the incident as “beyond disturbing,” expressed disappointment that the teachers and authorities of the school failed. Failed the trust bequeathed to them by the parents and guardians, failed the education system in Nigeria and failed their conscience as parents and as people who have siblings.

“With this economy, parents are paying huge sums of money to schools with the belief their children are safe, well-supervised, getting the best quality of education, and being prepared to be great personalities tomorrow.

“Seeing this kind of unchecked moral decay is alarming. This is not on the government now; it is a call to us as educationists to step up our responsibilities of upholding morality, values and discipline. We are accountable to what these children grow up to become; it’s really a sad one,” she said.

The Proprietress, Divine Heritage Academy, Abuja, Dr Omoh Omoreghe, expressed concerns that such incidents would only deepen gaps in the private school system. Omoreghe called it a reflection of the poor, weak monitoring and guidance structures, worsening the state of decadence among teenagers in both public and private schools.

She said: “Before now it was believed such incidents were only found in public schools but it’s sad to note it seems to be getting worse in private schools which we believed to be highest in morals, standards and quality.

“It seems the roles of guidance and counselling units have been defeated, but parents and schools must not relent in counselling our children to abhor evil and embrace good and moral values. However, the school must be sanctioned for failing in their monitoring and supervisory role.”

Mrs Titilayo Akinrinola, a Proprietress, Excellent Potter’s Height School, Magboro, Ogun State, told this reporter she was taken aback by the behaviour and the height of indiscipline exhibited by the students in question.

“I didn’t expect such a grievous act to take place in a school. I believe a school is a training ground for academics and good moral upbringing. As a parent, I wouldn’t like my children to be involved in such acts or go near such children.

“As a proprietress, any act of indiscipline is frowned upon in my school. But I also believe charity begins at home. Parents have a lot to do before sending their children to school. Most parents believe that the school should train their children.

“The school, parents and the society have the responsibility of training children. We all have a part/role to play in the upbringing of our children.

“Well, the school should be sanctioned for dereliction of duty. Such acts did not start all of a sudden. The students must have been exhibiting such behavioural patterns that parents failed to address at home, and that led to the children taking such irresponsible acts to the school environment.

“It must have been going for a long time. This will help other schools to wake up from their slumber when it comes to school discipline.

“That said the blame for the behaviour of those students stops at the parents’ feet. This is as a result of their negligence. The act must have begun at home and due to parental negligence, such an act got to the school premises.

“For parents, who want their children to do well academically and morally, boarding school is still desirable. The issue is with parents who fail to train or discipline their children,” Akinrinola said.

A retired head of a Lagos public school, Obi Regina Nwaghodoh, said: “I was shocked and disappointed; wondering if there are no longer house masters / mistresses in such boarding schools. The state government should properly investigate the incident to locate the cause and how the students came about what they were drinking and smoking.

“They should handle the situation with all the seriousness it deserves to avoid a repetition of such acts. Parents must, on their part, also occasionally pay surprise visits to schools if there is any need to put their ward in a boarding house. Or, the government should cancel boarding schools since only a handful of schools know what it takes to run a boarding school.”

Also, head of a private school at Omojuwa, Kosofe-Mile 12, Lagos, Abiodun Olusi, advised parents to always ask serious questions about supervision and guidance provided by their children’s schools.

“However, the government should investigate the current incident thoroughly and take disciplinary actions where necessary. It is my belief that parents do have some blames, as their influence plays a significant role in shaping their children’s behaviours.

“Having said that, I believe that boarding houses can be desirable if managed properly with adequate supervision and support system as well as a safe environment,” Olusi added.

A parent, Jumoke Boriowo, whose grown up children all passed through boarding schools, described the incident as “deeply worrisome” and proof of a breakdown in values, morals and discipline.

She expressed disappointment and questioned how such acts could take place within boarding schools that supposedly have house masters and other school officials. She expressed fear for the future of Nigerian youths.

She said: “All my seven children passed through the system and I can boldly say there was nothing of such. We had so much belief in the boarding school system, they helped us mould our children to become disciplined and focused. I fear with what I’m seeing, that is no longer the story.

“If I still had children within the age, I won’t even dream of enrolling them in a boarding facility whether private or public and if I already had, trust me to withdraw them instantly because that video sent chills down my spine. This generation is treading a dangerous path.

“Schools administrators, teachers, house masters or mistresses, in fact all school officials including the cleaners, security, cooks and all other non-academic staff in boarding facilities have a huge role to play to save our children from going down this dangerous path. Parents should also wake up and monitor their children more closely; this calls for a collective action.”

Another parent, Benedict Esibor, thundered: “I’m still in shock.” Visibly displaying anger when reminded of the video, he asked the government to identify the school, arrest and prosecute the school authorities if need be, for negligence and allowing such acts within the school.

The parent added: “Every official in that school must be arrested and prosecuted. When students resume they are subjected to heavy checks of their luggage before being allowed entry into the dormitory or any other part of the school. Some schools search from the gates.

“During visiting days, the students are equally searched for consignment before entering the dormitory once their parents and guardians leave. So, how did they have access to those substances?

“Something is not right and that is what must be thoroughly interrogated. Are you telling me all that noise and smoking was going on and nobody noticed? From that video, it doesn’t look like it’s happening for the first time because they looked like they were used to using those substances.”

A middle-aged woman, who identified herself only as Aniefiok, said as a parent, her first reaction was of deep concern and sadness.

“It’s disturbing to see children at such young ages involved in smoking and drinking. These are habits that can easily derail their future. It also makes me worry about the kind of peer influence and supervision they are under.

“More than anything else, it makes me reflect on the urgent need for stronger guidance both at home and in schools. It is also a wake-up call that the home, the school, and society at large need to do more in guiding our children.

“The government and education authorities need to go beyond reacting after incidents have gone viral. There should be consistent monitoring of schools, stronger guidance and counseling units, and closer checks on boarding facilities.

“Discipline should be firm but balanced with mentorship; so, students not only face consequences but also learn better values.

“Many times we’re so busy with work and survival that we leave everything to school. But the truth is the first responsibility of raising children rests on us. My advice to parents is to be more intentional, spend time with your children, talk with them, know their friends, and guide them with love and firmness.

“We can’t afford to look away and then be shocked when society reflects what we failed to build at home. Boarding houses can be desirable, but only when they are properly managed. The challenge today is that many lack the close supervision that children truly need.”

An official at the ministry of education, who declined to be mentioned in print, wondered about the pressure on the government concerning the viral video.

He asked: “What do you want the government to tell you? Government is concerned with policy formulation, not teaching school authorities how to monitor and supervise children placed under their care with so much money.

“The video clearly shows a serious lapse in hostel supervision. In this era where teenagers can be easily influenced by peer pressure, schools must up their game in monitoring and supervision. No child should have access to such substances on school premises.”

Earlier, the Lagos State government issued a statement through the Commissioner, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, where it viewed the incident with utmost seriousness.

Alli-Balogun noted that the incident goes against the core values and behavioral standards expected within the educational system of Lagos State.

The statement read in part: “We wish to inform the public that the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MBSE) via the relevant agency; Office Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) is fully aware of the content of the video and has commenced a thorough investigation into the matter.

“Our Monitoring and Investigation team has been dispatched to verify the authenticity of the video, confirm the identities of those involved, and determine the level of institutional oversight.

“Preliminary engagements have also begun with the school authorities to gather all relevant facts, and any school found culpable will face appropriate sanctions in line with Lagos State education policies and regulations.”

Additional report by Regina Otokpa (Abuja).