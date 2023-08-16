Board Appointments: Ex-Directors, Secretaries Of APC PCC Lobby Ganduje

…Say they are ready to assist Tinubu succeed

Ahead of the release of the federal government board appointments, Directors and Secretaries of the defunct, All Progressives Congress (APC) President Campaign Council (PCC) have visited the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, stating that they were ready to help President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed.

The group, under the umbrella of the defunct PCC Directors and Secretaries Forum, led by Major General Jibrin Abdulmalik said they were the ones that worked in different directorates of the PCC that brought about the victory of the party.

Speaking, he said, “The aim of creating the forum is to continue to do good works under the leadership of the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

He promised that the group will continue to enlighten the people that irrespective of the present economic situations that are obviously affecting the masses, they should realize that it is not because of the present government but due to the exigencies of the time.

“Instead of joining the bandwagon of people with bad intentions, we are here to continue to support the present administration.

“Also we are here to pay a solidarity visit to congratulate, encourage and support you to succeed with the task of building the party.

“We are confident that under your leadership, the party will succeed in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Nigeria.

“We are here to assure you and Mr President that we worked very hard for the victory of the party and that we are still ready to continue to support the administration”.

The forum Chairman said they would never be found wanting in the support and encouragement of the government and the party

On his part, the APC National Chairman, Ganduje used the opportunity to speak on the crisis of fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, Nigerians should continue to keep faith with the government because the President has been very honest in his actions.

The party Chairman noted that in removing the fuel subsidy, the President did not do anything out of place because during the campaigns he openly told Nigerians that he was going to remove it.

According to the former governor of Kano state, the decision of President Tinubu to remove the controversial fuel subsidy from day one of his presidency shows that he has been very truthful with the people.

He further urged Nigerians to be patient with the government because despite the momentary pains they are passing through due to the economic hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal.

Ganduje added that what is happening in the country is not peculiar because other countries that are seen to be enjoying today once passed through even worse conditions than Nigerians are currently passing through.

“We know that there are initial pains associated with the removal of the subsidy but we know it is going to be for a while. What is important is the long time measures that will benefit.

“He has done what previous administrations could not do by removing the fuel subsidy. He campaigned for the removal and he has done it, meaning that he is honest.

“Government is talking of increasing salaries to put more money in the hands of civil servants.

“Also there are plans to cushion the effects of transportation cost, the government is encouraging the production of electric vehicles and very soon these vehicles which will be very cheap will flood the markets”.

The APC Chairman also appreciated the members of the forum for their efforts in campaigning for the success of the party in the 2023 general elections.

“We appreciate your contribution during the campaigns, you sold our candidate to the people. Your task was enormous because the other parties presented seasoned politicians.

“However, the fact is that our candidate was most qualified, he was a Governor for eight years and the people believed in him.

“Now the task continues because we all must give him the support to succeed”.