Board Appointments: APC PCC’s ex-directors, secretaries lobby Ganduje

Ahead of the release of the Federal Government board appointments, directors and secretaries of the defunct All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) have visited the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, stating that they were ready to help President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed.

The group, under the umbrella of the defunct PCC Directors and Secretaries Forum, led by Major General Jibrin Abdulmalik (rtd) said they were the ones that worked in different directorates of the PCC that brought about the victory of the party.

Speaking, he said, “The aim of creating the forum is to continue to do the good works under the leadership of the President, Bola Tinubu.”

He promised that the group will continue to enlighten the people that irrespective of the present economic situations that are obviously affecting the masses, they should realise that it is not because of the present government but due to the exigencies of the time.

“Instead of joining the bandwagon of people with bad intentions, we are here to continue to support the present administration.

“Also we are here to pay a solidarity visit to congratulate, encourage and support you to succeed with the task of building the party.”

The forum chairman said they would never be found wanting in the support and encouragement of the government and the party. On his part, the APC National Chairman, Ganduje, used the opportunity to speak on the crisis of fuel subsidy removal by President Tinubu.

According to him, Nigerians should continue to keep faith with the government because the President has been very honest in his actions.

The party Chairman noted that in the removal of the fuel subsidy, the President did not do anything out of place because during the campaigns he openly told Nigerians that he was going to remove it.

Ganduje added that what is happening in the country is not peculiar because other countries that are seen to be enjoying today once passed through even worse conditions than Nigerians are currently passing through.

“We know that there are initial pains associated with the removal of the subsidy but we know it is going to be for a while. What is important is the long-term measures that will benefit.”