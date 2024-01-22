Boakai Sworn In As New Liberia President

Joseph Boakai was on Monday sworn in as Liberia’s President following his election victory over former football star, George Weah, with the challenge of tackling poverty and corruption.

The 79-year-old narrowly beat former Ballon d’Or winner, Weah in November’s run-off poll with 50.64 percent of the votes to 49.36 percent.

The swearing-in ceremony, held in the nation’s parliament, was attended by notable figures, including Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo and US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Boakai, who previously served as vice president from 2006 to 2018 under Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberia’s first female president, assumes the presidency with the daunting task of addressing poverty, corruption, and a weak justice system.

READ ALSO:

Liberia, a country of five million people, has long struggled with these issues, exacerbated by years of civil war and an Ebola outbreak.

Additionally, the nation faces the challenge of impunity related to crimes committed during its civil wars.

During his election campaign, Boakai aligned with local power brokers, including former warlord Prince Johnson, who shifted his support from Weah in 2017 to Boakai in the recent election.

Johnson, a controversial figure under US sanctions, has been appointed to nominate Jeremiah Koung as the vice president.

The peaceful conduct of November’s election stands out in a region recently troubled by military coups.

Liberians now look to Boakai to fulfill his campaign promises of job creation, economic improvement, institutional strengthening, and fighting corruption.

His long tenure in politics raises expectations for significant progress in these critical areas.