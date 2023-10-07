Bo Hairs Calls Out Ama Reginald Over Hilda Baci

Popular hair vendor, Bo Hairs has called out her former friend and influencer, Ama Reginald for allegedly snatching her best friend and Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci away from her.

During an Instagram live session, Bo Hairs who is heavily pregnant expressed her hurt of being jilted by Ama Reginald who was once her friend.

According to the popular hair vendor, she and the celebrity Chef, Hilda Baci were besties, while Ama Reginald, was a regular friend, but Ama played a fast one on her by removing her from the equation and being friends with only Hilda Baci, therefore the duo became best of friends without her.

The hair vendor stated that she had to block both parties at some point as it seemed it was an international move to rub their friendship in her face while leaving her behind.

She said, “I was besties with Hilda Baci until my friend, Ama Reginald removed me from the equation and became besties alone with her. I love Hilda but you need to understand that all friendships are not the same.

“They were now best of friends all of a sudden. Ama was posting Hilda, ‘my friend, my love.’ I was like, are you trying to make me jealous? You don’t have to rub it in my face; I con dey get BP. I had to block her on Snapchat,”

Watch the video below: