BNXN Vows To Release Song With Davido Without His Approval

Nigerian singer, Daniel Benson, popularly known as BNXN, has vowed to release his collaborative song with Davido even without his approval.

He made this vow while reacting to a report that Davido had deleted the tweet in which he teased their collaboration after BNXN subtitle shade at him.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that BNXN while exchanging words with a fan of Davido who trashed his musical talent, threw a jab at Davido.

BNXN had said that the netizen being a fan of Davido had no right to speak on anything music-related, insinuating that the netizen has a bad taste for music by associating with Davido.

Davido who seemed displeased with the shade, reportedly deleted a tweet where he teased a collaboration with BNXN.

An X user with the handle @Mbadeyforyou wrote, “Omo Davido delete that tweet about him and Buju song. Chaii we are never getting that classic.”

Quoting the X user tweet, BNXN wrote; “I’ll drop it. I wrote everything. Tf are you people stressing me out for? Defending my artiste??

“They’ll delete this tweet but I’ve said my own. Nobody can bully me. Fans always blowing shit outta proportion.”