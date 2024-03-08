BNXN Tenders Apologizes To Davido For ‘Disrespecting’ Him

Nigerian singer, Daniel Benson, popularly known as BNXN, has tendered an unreserved apology to Davido for disrespecting him on social media.

New Telegraph reports that BNXN threw shade at Davido while exchanging words with a fan of the DMW boss via X on Thursday.

Davido who was displeased by the shade, reportedly deleted a tweet where he teased a collaboration with BNXN.

Despite Davido’s reaction, BNXN vowed that he would still release the song even without his approval, stressing that he wrote “everything”, while also claiming that fans blew his tweet “out of proportion.”

However, on Thursday night BNXN apologized to Davido, after DMW signee, Dremo scolded him for “disrespecting” his boss.

Dremo tweeted, “@BNXN that tweet was mad disrespectful bro, you can’t be tweeting like you don’t know fans will blow shit out of proportion cos you clearly knew what you…”

Quoting his tweet, BNXN wrote: “No yawa. I’m sorry.”