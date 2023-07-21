BNXN Reveals Plan Of Getting Grammy Award

Famous Nigerian singer, Daniel Benson, popularly known as BNXN has expressed his desire to attain a certain level by winning the respected Grammy music award.

However, he disclosed that he is looking towards hitting a legendary status, adding that he’s not interested in the headies awards, but that of the Grammy, and he would love to take his music to the highest level.

The talented singer said he intends to win the Grammy by simply doing what he does best, singing; however, he hopes to still be a legend with or without bagging the music award.

Although, the music star had recently featured Teen Vogue’s Africa’s New Wave alongside his colleagues, Ayra Starr and Victony.

He said, “Nice to get (a 2022 Headies Award for Next Rated Artist), but not something I’m really hoping for. I’m going to get a Grammy just doing what I do.

“I’m looking for legendary status. I want to enjoy this and take it to the highest level possible, Grammy or not.”