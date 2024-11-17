BNXN Reacts To Viral Video Of Being Assaulted In S’Africa

Share

Nigerian singer, Daniel Benson, popularly known as BNXN has debunked reports that he was recently assaulted in South Africa.

Sunday Telegraph reports that video making rounds on the internet alleged that the singer was punched by a group of men in Cape Town.

Reacting to the viral video via his verified X handle, BNXN described the reports as “Fake news.”

He also insinuated that he could only be physically assaulted if he was sleeping.

He wrote, “Fakes stats & Fake news. O ye oloun fr.

“Na only if I sleep . Ahead of all of you for life!”

