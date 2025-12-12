Nigerian singer, Daniel Etiese Benson, known professionally as BNXN has taken to his social media page to open up on his struggles with finding love in Lagos.

BNXN may be churning out chart-toppers, but when it comes to romance, Lagos isn’t giving the Afrobeats star any hits as he stirred conversations online after sharing a candid reflection on his love life in Nigeria’s bustling megacity.

In a recent post on X, the artist best known for “Outside” admitted that the search for genuine affection in Lagos has worn him out.

His brief but pointed message read: “To find love for Eko too hard for me o.”

That single line was enough to reignite long-standing debates about the complexities of dating in Lagos, an energetic, high-pressure city where relationships can be just as demanding as daily survival.

BNXN didn’t offer further details, but his sentiment resonated widely, touching a nerve among residents who often joke that Lagos challenges both one’s ambition and emotions.

Within minutes, the comment section on X was buzzing, with fans and observers jumping in to share their own theories and experiences about navigating love in Nigeria’s social and economic epicentre.

Users traded stories, humour, and frustration, painting a familiar picture of the city’s unpredictable dating landscape.