BMU Protocol, PR Officers Undergo Training

Protocol and Public Relations Officers of Bayelsa Medical University (BMU) have undergone a two-day intensive training to help strengthen its institutional capacity.

Organised by St. Lambert School of Protocol and Diplomacy in collaboration with St. Lambert Consult, the training took place over the weekend at Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

With the theme: “The Impact and Power of Protocol and Public Relations in the Organisation,” the capacity building programme focused on equipping participants with modern skills needed to manage institutional communication and official engagements effectively.

The training was facilitated by protocol consultant and public relations expert, Julius Lambert Nyananyo, who emphasized the critical role of protocol and PR in organizational success.

Declaring the training open, Lambert Nyananyo, maintained that “Protocol and public relations are the silent engines of institutional success.”

He disclosed that “when they are properly managed, they build credibility, strengthen relationships, and position organisations for sustainable growth.”

Participants were taken through key areas, including the principles and practices of protocol and public relations, advanced protocol management, and the strategic use of PR in strengthening university-media relations.

The programme also featured self-assessment sessions aimed at evaluating participants’ professional competencies.

Representatives of BMU, including Marie Teibowei and Lucky Imbasi, described the initiative as both timely and essential, noting that it had broadened the knowledge base of the institution’s officers and enhanced their ability to represent the university effectively.

Participants also lauded the training, with attendees stating that the programme had reshaped their understanding of protocol and public relations beyond routine procedures to include strategy, perception, and impact.

The sessions combined theoretical knowledge with practical simulations, case studies, and interactive engagements, providing hands-on experience tailored to participants’ roles.

The organisers reaffirmed their commitment to developing a new generation of skilled protocol and public relations professionals capable of driving excellence across institutions in Nigeria and beyond.

The training comes amid growing recognition of the importance of protocol and public relations in modern institutions.

Experts who facilitated the sessions noted that as organizations operate in increasingly transparent and competitive environments, the ability to manage communication, perception, and stakeholder relationships has become critical.

The participants observed that the BMU training underscores a broader shift toward professionalising institutional communication, positioning protocol, and PR functions at the core of organisational strategy rather than as peripheral roles.