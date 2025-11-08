Blues To Bounce Back At Stamford Bridge

Chelsea were held to a high-scoring draw in Azerbaijan in midweek, but they should get back to winning ways against the managerless Wolves on Saturday evening.

The Blues deserved to drop points at Qarabag, but they have won three of their last four Premier League fixtures and put four past Wolves in the EFL Cup last month.

That was the fourth time Enzo Maresca’s side had scored three or more goals this sea- son, and they could put the Premier League’s worst defence to the sword again at Stamford Bridge.

The 20th-placed side have lost their last four games and conceded 12 goals in that period, and their last four meetings with Chelsea have seen them concede a staggering 17 goals.

Wolves have conceded three or more goals on six occasions this season, so backing Chelsea over 2.5 team goals appeals as they look to break into the top four.

Chelsea conceded three goals in their win over Wolves last month and have shown signs of defensive vulnerability recently, conceding at least twice in three of their last four games.