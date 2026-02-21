Blues Hunting For Top-Four Spot

Chelsea will look to tighten their grip on a potential top- four finish when they host struggling Burnley this weekend, with confidence high at Stamford Bridge following an emphatic FA Cup triumph over Hull.

The Blues kept their quest for silverware alive in ruthless fashion last weekend, dismantling Hull in a performance that underlined their growing attacking swagger.

That victory means Chelsea have now won seven of their last nine matches in all competitions, netting an impressive 21 goals in the process as they continue their surge up the Premier League table.

With momentum firmly on their side, Saturday’s clash presents another opportunity for the London side to flex their attacking muscle against a Burnley outfit low on confidence and form. Burnley’s campaign appears to be unravelling at a critical stage.

The Clarets sit 19th in the standings, nine points adrift of safety, and are staring at an immediate return to the Championship.

Their recent FA Cup humiliation at the hands of lower-league Mansfield only compounded what has been a torrid run, with three defeats in their last four league matches.

Scott Parker ’s men have struggled badly on their travels, picking up just eight points from 13 away fixtures. More worrying is their defensive frailty.

After boasting record-breaking numbers at the back in the Championship last season, Burnley now possess the second-worst defensive record in the top flight.

They head to Stamford Bridge having conceded at least twice in each of their last five games — a statistic that will hardly inspire confidence against a free-scoring Chelsea side.

Indeed, Chelsea have scored three or more goals in five of their last seven outings, and another high-scoring display could be on the cards. A third 3-1 victory in this impressive run would not come as a surprise given the Blues’ cutting edge in the final third.