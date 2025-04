Share

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing striker Emanuel Emegha from sister club Strasbourg.

The Blues are expected to sign a new striker this summer, having seen their lack of forward options exposed by injuries to Marc Guiu and Nicolas Jackson.

As a result, Portugal international Pedro Neto has moved away from his useful wide position to operate as centre-forward in Chelsea’s last four Premier League games.

