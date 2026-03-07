Blues Eye FA Cup Progress As Wrexham Hunt Giant-Killing Glory

Chelsea will aim to maintain their impressive run in the FA Cup when they travel to north Wales to face Wrexham in what promises to be an intriguing contest at the Racecourse Ground.

The fixture will see Wrexham AFC attempt to spring a major surprise against Premier League giants Chelsea FC, who are widely regarded as favourites to progress in the competition.

Despite the gulf in quality and experience between both teams, the FA Cup has often been a stage for dramatic upsets, and Wrexham will be hoping to harness the energy of their home supporters to challenge the London club. Wrexham’s journey to this stage has been impressive.

The Welsh side entered the competition in the third round and stunned Nottingham Forest FC, knocking out the Premier League side after a tense penalty shootout.

They followed that memorable result with another determined performance in the fourth round, edging past Ipswich Town FC with a narrow 1–0 victory. Chelsea, on the other hand, have progressed through the competition in dominant fashion.

The Blues opened their campaign with a commanding 5–1 win over Charlton Athletic FC before producing another emphatic display in the fourth round, defeating Hull City AFC 4–0.

The visitors have combined attacking efficiency with defensive organisation during their cup run, and they will be confident of continuing that form when they take on the lower-league side.

Much of Chelsea’s attacking threat has come from winger Pedro Neto, who has been in outstanding form in the competition.

The Portuguese international has scored four goals in just two matches while also providing three assists from clear scoring opportunities.

His impressive passing accuracy of 93 per cent further underlines his influence in Chelsea’s attacking play. Forward Liam Delap has also been a key contributor for the Blues.

The striker has registered three assists in two games and plays a vital role in the team’s attacking buildup, often creating space for teammates with his movement and link-up play.

For Wrexham, much will depend on the performance of goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo. The shot-stopper has already kept a clean sheet in the competition and is expected to face heavy pressure from Chelsea’s attacking players.

If the hosts are to stand any chance of producing an upset, Okonkwo will likely need to deliver an outstanding performance between the posts.

Interestingly, this will be the first time both clubs have met in a competitive fixture, adding another layer of intrigue to the encounter.