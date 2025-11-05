Blues Bid To Beat Qarabag In Baku Battle

Chelsea have six points on the board after three rounds of Champions League fixtures ahead of today’s trip to surprise package Qarabag, who also have six points to show for their efforts so far.

Understandably the Premier League side are the heavy favourites but given Qarabag’s results in this competition, they’ve beaten Copenhagen and won at Benfica, backing Chelsea to win at a short price doesn’t hold much appeal.

Instead, the best angle for our main bet looks to be backing both teams to score – as Qarabag have an impressive scoring record in Europe and clean sheets have been an issue for Chelsea on the road.

Qarabag scored in defeat at Athletic Bilbao in the last round of league phase games and they’ve hit six goals across their three games in the main draw of this competition so far. The Azerbaijan outfit also scored in all six of their qualifying fixtures before securing their place in the league phase.

Qarabag also scored in three of their four home games in the Europa League league phase last season, so they should be able to find a way through a Chelsea defence that has kept just two clean sheets in eight away games across all competitions.