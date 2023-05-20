Bluena Out With First Single, Choose You

Fast rising Afro swing/Afro-pop artiste, Shalom Amadi, better known as Bluena, is a multi-talented singer as her ability to switch sound from different genres ranging from Afrobeat, Soul, Reggae and RNB differentiates her brand from others. The Pride Rock Entertainment new sign- ee has officially released her first single, titled, Choose You, produced by Ilblackibeat.

The new song is written by Bluena and Justice Nuagbe (Ushbebe) With Choose You, Bluena preaches love, harmony and trust, noting that, when you have someone you really cherish and value, irrespective of the challenges, you will simply want to hold on to that special person. Inspired by the relatable things that go on in our daily lives, the Port Harcourt-based entertainer disclosed that her love for music started at age 10, when she began vibing to music with her maid where she was able to learn breath control and through her tutelage, she was able to start writing her own personal songs.

She said, ‘‘With my interest in music, I started listening to songs by Rihanna, Adele and some other artistes. At some point I got depressed and I decided to download Tik-Tok and I started making covers. So many of them went viral and it gave me awareness on Tik-Tok and I decided to use my favourite colour as my brand and ever since I have been into music’. As an emerging artiste, Bluena sees her brand becoming one of the biggest female artistes, with many awards to her name.