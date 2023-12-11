Blueface Accuses Baby Mama Of Cheating On Him With Offset

American rapper, Blueface has accused his baby mama, Chrisean Rock of cheating on him with his colleague, Cardi B’s husband, Offset.

Blueface made the fresh allegations is coming days after accusing his baby mama of paternity fraud.

According to him, a DNA test revealed he isn’t the father of their child, describing the revelation as “a bitter-sweet feeling.”

READ ALSO:

In a recent update, the rapper accused his baby mama of having sexual affair with Cardi B’s husband, Offset at their matrimonial home in Los Angeles.

Taking to his X page, he wrote,“Being tatted ona he is not a flex you literally f**ked cardi B husband couple weeks ago.

“I’m tired of n*gga looking at me while they f**king you get the rest of em gone asap please.

“So you ain’t f**k cardi husband November 10th at 4am at their house in LA…I’m making this up?” (sic)

Meanwhile, Offset has denied Blueface’s claim.

Quoting Blueface’s tweet, Offset wrote, “I ain’t never talk or touch that lady.

“Real talk man you need some help!”