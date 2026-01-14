Blue Movement Reintegrates To APC, Declares Support For Oyebamiji

The Blue Movement, a notable political structure in Osun State, has officially reintegrated into the All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring full support for the party’s governorship candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and former Osun State Commissioner for Finance.

Speaking during the event in Osogbo on Wednesday, the Convener and Founder of the group, Wale Alabi, said the return of the movement should not be misconstrued as a defection but a reintegration into the political family they never abandoned.

“The misconceptions need to be addressed. Before today, we belonged to a caucus inside the APC. We were never PDP, not Accord, not ADC, and we can never be. We were only hibernating,” Alabi said.

“When we were sleeping, we heard the voice of AMBO, and today we are back, fully reintegrated. This governor has amputated the economy of Osun, and it is time to rally around Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji. We shall make Osun work again for all of us. We are ready to take it back from the dancing senator who accidentally became a governor.”

Delivering the official welcome address, Chairman of Blue Movement, Olatoke Lawal, described the gathering as a historic declaration of renewed commitment to progressive governance in Osun.

He said the movement represents the voice of ordinary citizens who are determined to defend democratic values and restore purposeful leadership in the state.

“Today is not just another political event. Today is a statement; it is the voice of the grassroots rising with clarity and courage. This group did not gather because of personal gain or political pressure.

“We are here because we believe deeply and sincerely that Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji understands the pains of our farmers, traders, artisans, civil servants and youths across Osun State.”

He added that the movement is committed to peaceful mobilisation across all communities.

“This declaration is a covenant with the people. We will move from street to street, ward to ward and polling unit to polling unit, not with bitterness, but with persuasion, unity and discipline. This is not just about winning an election; it is about restoring hope and dignity to governance in Osun State.”

Responding, the APC governorship candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, expressed joy over the group’s return, describing it as a positive signal ahead of the election.

“This is a sign of good things to come. In 2022, Blue Movement had more than six thousand supporters who stepped aside, and many were not excited to vote. Today, you have returned home, and I am happy to host you,” he said.

“Let us work together. God has ordained this journey. Go back to your wards and polling units, mobilise, organise and strengthen the party. Do not fight anyone; we only want to work, pray and ensure victory, and God will crown our efforts.”

Oyebamiji assured the group of inclusiveness and urged unity, discipline and strategic mobilisation as political activities continue to intensify in Osun State.