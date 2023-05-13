Blue Economy: S/South Stakeholders Resolve To Work Towards Realisation Of Stronger Economy

Determined to look beyond the over dependence on oil and gas mono economy, stakeholders in maritime industry and leaders of Coalition of South South Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (COSSCCIMA), yesterday held a one day summit on Blue Economy Investment.

At the Summit which held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, with the them, Harnessing the potentials of Blue Economy (Ocean) through private sector participation for regional development, focused on the various challenges bedevilling the potential realisation of the benefits of blue economy in the country and S/South region in particular.

In his brief remarks, Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Camilius Umoh said the blue economy has a ready and available market and made of renewable energy unlike oil and gas sector that will dry up someday. He highlighted that Akwa Ibom State has a long coastline of about 129 kilometres and abundant tourism potentials, making the state a tourist delight.

The president of COSSCCIMA, Dr. Okon Emah in his welcome address, said the mission of the Association is to advocate favourable policies that encourage both local and international investment in the region while expanding through technology transfer and knowledge of the best practices for her members and SMEs in the S/South region.

He further highlighted that the region and Nigeria at large loses revenue from the blue economy tremendously by way of piracy, illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities and marine pollution stressing that the losses reflect heavily on the Gross Domestic Product and remain the root causes for hostilities amongst coastal communities, pervasive poverty and lose of livelihoods.

Speaking on the topic, Blue Economy opportunities for the private sector-challenges and chances, a Professor of Econom- ics and Public Policy, University of Uyo, Akpan Hogan Ekpo said over three billion people around the world depends on the ocean for livelihood while 80 percent of major businesses are done using the seas. cellor of the university, ‘‘there should be an immediate action to safeguard the ocean and people who depends on it.’’

Speaking on the peep into the Niger Delta region, Ekpo urged the government to encourage the private sector to invest in marine businesses. “People in the S/South region are miserably poor and an investment in the sector will enhance their fortunes. The states are currently surviving on federal allocation except Lagos and Kano.