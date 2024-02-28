Blue Economy: ‘Nigeria’s untapped potential worth N296bn annually’

As the Federal Government searches through available resources to boost its revenue, indication has emerged that the financial potential in the country’s blue economy could be worth N296 billion annually. This is just as the country has an estimated capacity to generate $13.125 million annually from fish reef and new emerging sectors of blue economy.

Disclosing these while delivering his paper on ‘Nigeria’s New Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Resources: A Panacea For Economic Growth’ at the World Aquaculture Society Global Conference tagged Aquaculture America 2024,’ in San Antonio Texas, United States, the Regional Director, World Aquaculture Society (WAS), African chapter, West African region, Lanre Badmus, added that the hidden revenue can significantly boost the overall GDP. The conference was themed: ‘Setting the Table for US Aquaculture.’ Describing Nigeria as the largest fish consumer in Africa and the fourth largest importer of fish in the worl, he noted that addressing these challenges and capitalising on its blue economy potential held immense potential for Nigeria to bridge the gap in fish import and boost the national economy. Nigeria has a fish demand of about 3.6 million metric tonnes of which the country only meets 31.19 per cent and depends on importation to meet up the huge gap of about 68.80 per cent. “With a coastline of 853km and over 14 million hectares of inland waters, total fish production per year is close to one million metric tons (313.231 metric tons from aquaculture and 759,828 metric tones from fisheries), Nigeria can leverage its blue economy to achieve significant economic development, improve food security, create jobs, and adapt to a changing climate. “Fishing is a vital livelihood for the poor as well as an important protein source at the household level in Nigeria (ODI/DFID, 2000). “Under-explored potential suggest Nigeria utilises only 50 per cent of its sustainable fish potential, leaving significant room for growth,” he said. Taking these advantages and utilising its resources responsibly, Nigeria has the potential to unlock the full potential of its fishing sector, contributing to economic growth, food security, and poverty reduction.

While applauding the efforts and commitment of the current administration under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating the Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Resources to exploit its maritime resources in a sustainable and environmental friendly manner, he stressed that with the new ministry, Nigeria could be on the way of unlocking new range of opportunities. Discussing the objectives, goals, ministry’s vision of the present administration of President Tinubu’s policy, the regional director pointed out that the new ministry had opportunities to provide food security, job creation, growth and poverty eradication in the country. With its expansive coastline and rich marine resources, both tremendous potential for a thriving blue economy, he said, Nigeria could create millions of new jobs from various sectors like fishing, aquaculture, fish reef, maritime transport, tourism and renewable energy. He equally stated that the country had seven seaports, which include: Apapa port, Tin can Island Port, The Onne Port, Port Harcourt Port, the Warri Port, Calabar Port and Lekki Deep Sea Port, saying, these are avenues to boost the blue economy and make it the economy’s mainstay. Earlier, he had said the World Aquaculture Society conference was a global conference that brings aquaculturists and critical stakeholders across the world together to discuss, brainstorm and share knowledge on innovative ways to ensure environmental and social sustainability of the aquaculture industry and the need to limit ecological impact and promote industry growth.

The Aquaculture America 2024 conference, he pointed out, served as a vital platform of critical issues showcasing the advancement within the aquaculture industry, while focusing on sustainability and create a resilient future for the industry, while contributing to food security, economic development and environmental wellbeing. He concluded that, International collaboration is essential for the sustainable development of the Blue Economy in Nigeria. He pointed out that the Blue Economy has the potential to create millions of jobs and generate billions of dollars in revenue for Nigeria. He, however, said it was important to ensure that the Blue Economy is developed sustainably through collaboration so that it does not harm the environment or the livelihoods of local communities.