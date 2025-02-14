Blue Economy: Nigeria Set To Become Premier Maritime Hub In W’Africa –Oyetola

Share

The Federal Government has unveiled strategic plans to make Nigeria the premier maritime and transshipment hub in West Africa.

In line with that vision, it will soon embark on a comprehensive modernisation of its ports to allow bigger vessels to berth, thereby reversing the revenue loss to neighbouring ports of Tema (Ghana), Lome (Togo), and Cotonou in the Republic of Benin.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, said this at the interactive session with editors of print media in Lagos yesterday.

According to him, the government has approved the award of contracts for the modernisation of the Western ports, comprising the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa and Tin-Can Island Port Complex, Apapa with a completion period of 48 months.

Oyetola also said the procurement process for the modernisation of the Eastern ports was being fast-tracked.

According to him, the modernisation of seaports remains a top priority of the administration and will generate over 20,000 jobs.

He stressed Nigeria’s commitment to safeguarding the crucial shipping lanes that traverse West Africa and the Gulf of Guinea.

He said that the implementation of the Deep Blue Sea Project and the Falcon Eye Surveillance Systems, featuring advanced surveillance and response systems, has significantly strengthened maritime security.

The minister said to bridge the infrastructure gap, the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy is promoting Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to attract private-sector investment in port modernisation, channel dredging, automation, inland waterways development, ferry/cruise services, cargo handling equipment deployment, terminal operations, and technological innovation.

He said: “We are extending necessary support to private investors to encourage participation in greenfield port projects such as Badagry, Ilaje, Olokola, Agge, Ibaka, Burutu, Snake Island, Bakassi, Deep Sea Ports as well as the development of river ports and jetties across the country.

“Inland Dry Ports are being developed across the country to enhance trade facilitation. These ports serve as cargo handling and clearance hubs, improving logistics efficiency and easing access to international markets.”

