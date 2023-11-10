Blue Economy: Nigeria Loses $3.5bn Essential Supplies Deal

Nigeria’s quest to boost blue economy resources has revealed a whopping $3.5 billion loss to Ghana and Benin Republic over its inability to fully reclaim essential supplies to vessels doing business in the country. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that over 4,000 shipping lines calling at the nation’s sea- ports have been shortchanging the country by sourcing their essential supplies from the neighbouring countries while doing business in Nigeria.

The development was attributed to insecurity that enveloped the country for years. According to operators in the maritime sector, besides container and bulk cargo vessels, crew in smaller platforms, such as barges and others, are also deeply involved in enriching the neighbouring countries at the expense of Nigeria. They said the country was los- ing between $300 million and $360 million to Ghana and Republic of Benin periodically, where the liners source food supplies and spare parts for their crew and ships.

According to the President, Association of Chandlers and Ship Suppliers of Nigeria (ACSSN), Mr. Vickson Aghanenu, now that insecurity had been reduced on Nigerian waters, ship owners, who were hiding under the guise of insecurity should patronise lo- cal chandlers instead of taking the money to neighbouring countries, noting that this trend had started since 2015 because of insecurity around the port environment.

Aghanenu noted that insecurity on Nigerian waters had made the entire venture more expensive than it should be, leading to patronage of Benin and Ghana. In the past, the president said that chandlers depended on hired barges or boats before they could make delivery of provision to ships. He said: “This is one of the reasons why most vessels preferred to take supplies in Ghana and Benin Republic. It is most appropriate for the government to significantly address the ugly situation.

“Here in Nigeria, less than two per cent of local chandlers are being patronised by over 4,000 ships coming to our ports, apart from the oil platforms and barges operating within the nation’s eight seaports and 120 private jetties. “Lack of regulation by the appropriate authority saddled with the responsibility of supervising the sector is also our major problem and this has opened the ways for unregistered people to do supply on Nigerian waters too.

“Presently, I can tell you that the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has no clear record of authentic professionals doing supply in the nation’s waters. This is a huge loss to the Federal Government in term of revenue.” The president explained that the lapses had created opportunities for some illegal chandlers, who were supplying essential commodities to Floating Production Storage Offshore Vessels (FPSOVs), oil rigs, platforms, supply boats, LNG vessels and Bonga flow stations.

It would be recalled that in May 2018, an eight-man committee was set up by the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to curb the yearly loss of $3.5 billion to illegal chandelling operation in Nigeria. Members of the committee were drafted from board and the Ship Suppliers of Nigeria (ACSSN), following the report of huge loss and illegal chandell- ing activities in the maritime industry.

In a letter by the board’s Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, Akintude Adelana, the committee was also mandated to work on driving Nigerian content in the provision of chandlers’ services in the oil and gas industry. The committee was asked to provide actionable intelligence on companies or vessels violating the provision of Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (NOGICD Act) 2010 with respect to chandlers’ service.

Aghanenu noted that the country had been losing huge money yearly to foreigners due to non-patronage and implementation of the committee’s report concerning the sector.