Blue Economy: Nigeria Could Rake $44bn Annually From Marine Sector

The bid to position Nigeria’s blue economy in line with global trade and for local impact has revealed the possibility of the sector generating a whopping $44 billion annually.

A maritime lawyer and Senior Partner, Akabogu & Associates, Dr. Emeka Akabogu, who made this revelation known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said Nigeria was actually well positioned to appropriate significant value from the global trade in the next few years.

According to him, the blue economy remains a big cash cow for Nigeria going forward and the Federal Government must be well placed to maximise the potential in the maritime sector in repositioning the Gross Domestic Profit (GDP).

He said: “I’ll just use those trade statistics to lay foundation for us to get context into why the blue economy is important, and the importance of the blue economy is anchored on, you know, a number of factors. But first of all, what really is the concept of the blue economy? “The blue economy represents a range of issues.

Number one, it is there because it resonates strongly with the concept of sustainable exploitation of ocean resources. The oceans may be wide and unending, but the oceans signify an important component of humanity.

“The oceans signify the oceans in her life, and the oceans need to be managed in a sustainable way to ensure that the life that you have in the oceans, and then the facilitation of movement that the oceans ensures remains sustainable and remains available, not just for today, but for tomorrow.

“And that speaks to the concept of sustainability in the exploitation of ocean resources. And that’s a key component of the concept of the blue economy. The other is creating economic value from the oceans while preserving them for future generations. So again, this speaks to the concept of sustainability.

In fact, all the definitions of the blue economy and all the extrapolations of the concept of blue economy should be anchored on sustainability.

“So you create value. The blue economy could create value from the oceans, but in doing that, it should preserve the oceans for future generations.

We and this preservation, if you highlight one, one fringe component of it speaks to ensuring that, for instance, as far as fishing is concerned, you don’t have overfishing, you don’t have unlawful or illegal fishing, and that the ecosystem remains balanced.

That way, you have a balance across all areas of the ocean life. “Of course, we need to also balance human needs with environmental protection. So we are exploring the oceans, say, to drill for natural resources, oil and other natural resources that could be accessed from the oceans.

But in doing that, we need to ensure that the oceans are healthy. “The oceans are in such a manner that we are able to move and we are able to extract and exploit the living resources therein. If you recall, for instance, the incident of the BP blast about 15 years ago in 2011/2012 that cost millions of barrels of oil to spill and for which BP remains is still paying.

Till today, in excess of $20 billion has been spent on that and still counting.” Akabogu added: “So you see the map of the world, and you see it is dominated by blue. So the oceans constitute 70 per cent of the earth, and that’s two thirds of the earth. 80 per cent of global trade by volume moves by sea.

So the idea is that the oceans are both a unifying force, connecting the continents and then also an expression of freedom. “There’s the quote from the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which refers to the oceans and the high seas as common heritage of mankind.

“So this essentially represents the the illustration of the importance of the blue economy. So while we speak to the oceans. “Well, in illustrating the blue economy, it goes beyond the oceans to all the water resources that we have.”