Blue Economy: Navy Pledges Improved Hydrography Capacity

The Nigerian Navy has pledged its commitment “towards improving Nigeria’s hydrographic capacity for improved maritime safety and security towards enhancing Nigeria’s national economic growth and prosperity”.

The President of the Nigerian Hydrographic Society (NHS) and Hydrographer of the Navy, Rear Admiral Ayò Olugbode, stated this at a session to advance the profession in the country.

A statement on Tuesday by the Director of Information (DINFO), Commodore Kayode Ayo-Vaughan, reads: “On his part, the President and Hydrographer of the Navy assured members of his unwavering dedication to move NHS to greater heights and affirmed the unflinching support of the Chief of the Naval staff towards improving Nigeria’s hydrographic capacity for improved maritime safety and security towards enhancing Nigeria’s national economic growth and prosperity.

“Basically, the key issues at the event revolved around the need to restructure and rebrand NHS for enhanced hydrographic service delivery in Nigeria.

“It was also agreed that there’s the need to improve NHS’ visibility on social media platforms with a view for NHS to become more proactive in hydrographic advocacy in Nigeria and within the wider Gulf of Guinea sub-Region”.