Blue Economy Ministry Backs Establishment Of Coast Guard

Share

The Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, on Thursday, expressed full support towards the establishment of the Nigerian Coast Guard, to support the sustainable development of the Marine and Blue Economy sector.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, made this expression at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, at a one-day public hearing, organised by the Senate Committee on Marine Transport on the Nigerian Coast Guard Establishment Bill, 2024.

Oyetola noted that the Nigerian Coast Guard would act as a vital complement to the Navy, fostering a safe and sustainable maritime environment that is aligned with international best practices, saying that the initiative would strengthen Nigeria’s blue economy, protect the nation’s natural resources, and ensure prosperity for future generations.

According to the Minister, a flexible, adaptive implementation strategy should be evolved to midwife its establishment, noting that the Ministry also encourages those with reservations to see the pressing need for the institution and rally in support of the endeavour.

While delivering his speech, he particularly commended the efforts of the Senate Committee on Maritime Transport and its Chairman, Senator Wasiu Eshinlokun Sanni, who sponsored the bill, saying that the depth of synergy between the aspiration of the Executive arm of government and that of the Legislature should be encouraged.

He said: “The imperative for the establishment of a National Coast Guard, to support the sustainable development of the Marine and Blue Economy sector is apt.

“By initiating the Nigerian Coast Guard [Establishment] Bill, the National Assembly (NASS) is setting a course towards enhanced economic growth, maritime safety, and sustainable marine resource development.

“This public hearing is a testament to the growth of our democracy and the exemplary leadership of His Excellency, Senator Godswill Akpabio GCON the President of the Senate.

“In particular the Ministry wishes to commend the efforts of the Senate Committee on Maritime Transport and its Chairman, Senator Wasiu Eshinlokun Sanni for this initiative. This depth of synergy between the aspiration of the Executive arm of government and that of the Legislature should be encouraged. It is a cardinal objective of the Renewed Hope Agenda of this administration, led by our pragmatic President, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

“The Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy is therefore pleased to applaud the initiators of this Bill and the entire National Assembly, particularly this esteemed Senate, for this noble move and its dedication to Nigeria’s blue economy.

“The ministry expresses its support and endorsement of the proposed Bill and strongly recommends that the Bill be given objective consideration.

“Nigeria has a vast coastline of 853 kilometres, including 10,000 kilometres of inland waterways. It is also blessed with rich and diverse marine resources. The exploitation of marine and blue economy potentials usually comes with inevitable consequences which necessitate special institutional arrangements to guarantee safety and conservation.

“The existential threat from human activities, include pollution, unregulated coastal development, overfishing and unsustainable exploitation of marine resources, among others. It must be emphasized that the protection and sustainable use of marine ecosystems is a vital pathway for national development. It is therefore compelling to preserve these endowments and guarantee sustainable development.”

Speaking on why Nigeria needs a National Coast Guard, Oyetola said: “It is very important to give credit to the Nigerian Navy for its achievements in safeguarding the Nigerian maritime space and giving Nigeria a good image worldwide. Its collaborative effort with the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, its agency- the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in the Deep Blue Project has shown great results with zero piracy in Nigeria’s territorial water in the last three years. However, there is a need to further complement the efforts of our Navy as it is done in other climes.

“According to a 2009 publication by the Africa Centre for Strategic Studies, 15 out of the 21 independent maritime nations in sub-Saharan Africa have dedicated coast guards, that identify themselves as such and none has our population and many of these countries do not have the length of our inland waterways or coastline.

“Also, a 2015 publication by the Institute for Security Studies of the National Defence College of Nigeria highlighted the impact of activities such as illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing in the inland waters, coastal and marine fishing zones in sub-Saharan Africa, which is estimated to cost the region approximately between US$ 3 billion to US$ 5 billion a year in lost revenue.

“The Lagos – Calabar Coastal Highway development is a major game changer for the entire coastline of the country. The project is expected to unlock the region’s blue economy potential. Hotels, beach resorts, water parks, eco-parks, ferry services, hospitality industries, industrial parks and more are soon to spring up along the coastline.

“This increase in economic activities will require a dedicated institution that will be responsible for ensuring maritime safety, search and rescue, environmental protection, and the enforcement of civil maritime laws.

“The spate of boats mishap within our inland waterways is also a strong justification for the need to strengthen our maritime safety and the enforcement of maritime laws and regulations in the inland waterways. This is necessary to boost maritime trade and trans-shipment in Nigeria.

“Also, considering Nigeria’s critical position in the maritime domain on the continent and globally, the establishment of a National Coast Guard would further increase our standing in the comity of maritime nations. This will no doubt attract foreign support and assistance.”

Share

Please follow and like us: