Blue Economy: ‘Interagency Collaboration, Key To Unlocking Potential’

The Director-General, International Maritime Institute of Nigeria (IMION), Rear Adm. Thaddeus Udofia (rtd), yesterday said that unlocking Nigeria’s Blue Economy required effective interagency collaboration.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the training organised by IMION, Udofia said that unlocking the nation’s blue economy also demanded commitment to tackle the hard issues in the sector.

The training, which started Dec. 2 to end Dec. 6, had the theme, “Innovative Strategies for Growing the Blue Economy” and is taking place at the Institute’s office, Nigerian Navy Ship QUORRA, Apapa, Lagos. The Director-General said that the theme of the training resonated deeply with the institute’s aspirations for sustainable development, economic growth, and environmental stewardship.

Blue economy, according to the World Bank, is the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs, and ocean ecosystem health. It includes development in areas such as biotechnology, maritime transport, waste management, climate change, tourism, and infrastructure.

“The training also aligns with the vision of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, towards achieving President Bola Tinubu’s vision of sustainable development for Nigeria. “As the global population grows and climate change intensifies, the pressures on our oceans and marine resources become ever more acute.

“This presents us with a critical challenge and also an unprecedented opportunity hence, the reason for this training aimed at equipping participants with the required knowledge and skill.

“Over the next few days, we will explore innovative strategies and technologies for sustainable ocean resource management and examine the crucial role of aligning business practices with sustainable development goals,” he said.

Udofia noted that Nigeria’s ocean was a vast and largely untapped resource and held the key to unlocking significant economic growth and improving the livelihoods of millions.

“However, harnessing this potential of the blue economy cannot be achieved by a single agency in isolation, therefore, this requires a symphony of effort among all relevant stakeholders. “This training is predicated on the understanding that alone we can do so little; together we can do so much,” the director general said.

He said that the training was a vital platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and development of actionable solutions. Udofia encouraged participants to engage in robust discussions, share their perspectives, and contribute to a collective vision of a thriving blue economy.

